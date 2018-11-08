Photo: Marvel Studios

The god of mischief lives! Only on Disney’s new streaming service.



While you’re probably still getting excited about that Rogue One prequel show just announced for the newly titled Disney +, the company has now officially confirmed the first rumored Marvel TV series for its streaming network, too: an untitled series starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, half-brother of Thor and Asgard’s most mischievous inhabitant.



No further details were confirmed about the series beyond its existence, and that Hiddleston will reprise his role from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That presumably means it could be set before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, which seemingly saw Loki perish once and for all at Thanos’ hands. But hey, comic book characters always come back from seeming death, so who knows.

We’ll bring you more on Disney’s plans for Disney+ as we learn them.