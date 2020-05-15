We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionSci-Fi

It's Official: Another Star Trek Spinoff Is on the Way With Captain Pike and Spock

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Star Trek
Star TrekStar Trek: Strange New WorldsAnson MountEthan PeckRebecca RomijnCaptain PikeSpockNumber OneCBS All AccessStreaming
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Its Official: Another iStar Trek /iSpinoff Is on the Way With Captain Pike and Spock

Sorry, Star Trek: Enterprise was already taken. Welcome aboard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Advertisement

CBS has given a series order to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a brand new series that will be set aboard the original U.S.S. Enterprise and follow the adventures of Captain Pike, Spock, and Number One as they explore the galaxy. Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn, who brought the characters to life on the second Season of Star Trek: Discovery, will reprise their roles. The news was followed up by a very adorable video featuring the three actors confirming the show:

Advertisement

This story is developing...

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Gargoyles Could Have Been the MCU Before the MCU Existed

Here's Who Just Voted to Let the FBI Seize Your Online Search History Without a Warrant

An R2-D2 Robot Vacuum Is Exactly the Chore Droid I'm Looking For

The USPS Is Reviewing Its Amazon Package Delivery Fees Because of Trump