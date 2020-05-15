It's Official: Another Star Trek Spinoff Is on the Way With Captain Pike and Spock

Sorry, Star Trek: Enterprise was already taken. Welcome aboard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.



CBS has given a series order to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a brand new series that will be set aboard the original U.S.S. Enterprise and follow the adventures of Captain Pike, Spock, and Number One as they explore the galaxy. Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn, who brought the characters to life on the second Season of Star Trek: Discovery, will reprise their roles. The news was followed up by a very adorable video featuring the three actors confirming the show:

This story is developing...

