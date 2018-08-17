Photo: HBO

The Watchmen are coming to HBO in 2019.

The network just gave the show a full series order for Watchmen, the series based on the acclaimed DC Comics work from Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons. HBO also shared a teaser image, seen above, and the full cast (some of which we already knew). According to the press release, they are:

Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith and Adelynn Spoon.

Up until now, the Damon Lindelof-run show only had a pilot commitment. This announcement now makes it HBO’s first superhero series.

The show won’t be a direct adaptation of the comic, however. Lindelof explained this in detail this summer, but the official logline simplifies it: “Set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

Read much more on the show at the links below. See you in 2019.