Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's weekly round up of the toys and merchandise that have caught our eyes lately. This week: repping your favorite Marvel heroes as the nights grow colder, how to make your Nerf armory even more ridiculous, and...poop? Check it out!

Advertisement

The Princess Bride Westley aka The Dread Pirate Roberts Sixth-Scale Figure

There is not nearly enough Princess Bride merchandise in the world, so we’re very glad that QMX is attempting to change that with this 1:6 take on none other than the Dread Pirate Roberts himself. Westley comes with an alternate headsculpt depicting an unmasked likeness of Cary Elwes, as well as a host of alternate hands for posing, but he also comes with two of the most important accessories you’ll need: his trusty rapier, and a wine goblet. Never go in against a Sicilian without one! [QMX, h/t The Awesomer]

Advertisement

Play-Doh Poop Troop Set

If you thought the trend of poop-themed toys that dominated Toy Fair earlier this year had run its course, you were mistaken. Hasbro’s taking a page from every eight-year-old who’s ever rolled brown Play-Doh into a fake dog mess and created a whole set based on fecal fun. Think of the Poop Troop as an alternative to Mr. Potato Head that caters to pre-pubescent humor. The $15 set, available in the fall, includes 12 tubs of appropriately-colored Play-Doh, poop-shaped molds, assorted tools, and decorative accessories like hats, arms, and faces so kids can craft their own poomojis. Yep, 2018 isn’t over yet.

Advertisement

Ravensburger 40,320-Piece Mickey Through the Years Puzzle

If you love solving puzzles, and have 600 hours you can dedicate to your passion, Ravensburger claims its new Mickey Through the Years is the largest Mickey-themed puzzle ever created. With 40,320-pieces, we’re inclined to believe its claims. It’s available this week, but you’ll need to find a work space in your home that’s over 22 feet long and six feet wide to complete this sprawling tapestry, which rules out even some of the fanciest and grandest dining room tables. Maybe there’s a bowling alley in your basement you can dedicate to the cause, because if you can afford a $600 puzzle, you probably live in an opulent mansion.

Advertisement

Merchoid Marvel Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Yes, we know. It’s September. We haven’t even had Halloween yet! But the creep of Christmassy merchandise draws nearer every year, and at least 2018's version of it is starting with these suitably nightmarish, intentionally garish Marvel-themed sweaters. Whether you want to rep Captain America, Black Panther, Thor, the Avengers, or even two versions of Spider-Man at your next ugly sweater party (are those still things?), you’re spoiled for choice. Honestly, we don’t hate that Ben Reilly-style Spider-Man one. [merchoid]

Advertisement

The Nightmare Before Christmas 25th Anniversary Operation Game

Is surgery for the undead really necessary? This alternate version of the timeless Operation game is either a fun way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, or a commentary on the U.S. health care system and hospitals performing unnecessary surgery just to pad their bottom lines. Whatever the origin, the $30 game features the film’s Oogie Boogie character on the operating table, with players trying to remove 12 different ailments including a snake, spider, dice, worms, needle and thread, roulette wheel, card deck, keys, bones, scorpion, bat, and a bug. We sure hope he has a good HMO.

[h/t GeekAlerts]

Advertisement

The Nerf Blaster Modification Guide Book

Nerf blasters appeal to all age groups, but while it’s still fun to ping your unsuspecting co-workers with darts, adults will probably notice their Nerf toys feel a little underpowered. There’s a large community of Nerf modders on the internet, but Luke Goodman, the creator of the Out of Darts YouTube channel, makes upgrading Nerf toys easy for even amateurs with his new book, The Nerf Blaster Modification Guide. Available next month for $20, the book features step-by-step upgrade guides for many popular Nerf blasters that improve their speed, range, capacity, and firing power. Some of the mods are more complicated than others, requiring soldering and wiring, but others are easy enough for even kids to work through.

[h/t Bless This Stuff]