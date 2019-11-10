It's Confirmed: Bill Murray Will Show Up as Peter Venkman in the Upcoming Ghostbusters Sequel

Ghosts? Bustin’? Yeah, I think Bill Murray can handle that.

After months of rumors and assumptions, it’s finally official: B ill Murray is returning to the franchise with Ghostbusters, next year’s sequel/reboot thing of the franchise directed by Jason Reitman. The news comes via fellow classic ‘Buster Dan Akroyd, who will be showing up in the film as well.

“We’ve shot our part—myself, Murray, Sigourney, and Annie Potts,” Akroyd told The Greg Hill Show. “And it was really exciting working on this new idea and new take on the story which Jason, who’s a really incredible, fine filmmaker came up with.”

While Akroyd didn’t divulge much in the way of details about his or Murray’s roles in the film, he expressed enthusiasm for what Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, is doing with the film.

“Jason Reitman wrote a beautiful, heartfelt script that takes the real DNA from the first two movies and transfers that directly to the third, the next generation. It hands the legacy off to a new generation of stars, and players, and actors, and characters,” Akroyd said.

Alongside the returning players, the film is going to star Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd. Ernie Hudson will also be returning, making for three out of the original four Ghostbusters team.

The new Ghostbusters, which will hand the torch over to a new generation, is slated for theaters July 10, 2020.

