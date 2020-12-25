It's Christmas, Everyone's Entitled to One Good Scare

Ho-ho-oh-no! Image : Midnight Video

There are reasons why Christmas is the holiday with the most horror movies, and a lot of them have to do with Santa Claus, a dude who knows when you’re sleeping and when you’re awake, and has the ability to slither down your chimney—ostensibly to drop off gifts, but who knows what else he’s capable of?



The festive filmmakers at Midnight Video are back with a new short, Jolly, that offers a macabre reminder that beneath Old St. Nicholas’ benevolent exterior beats the heart of something you would not want to meet in a dark alley...or while dozing in your rec room, as the case may be.

Santa’s gonna do what at midnight?

Lucky for you, it’s almost about to be 365 days until Christmas all over again...but he’ll be waiting. Tick tock!

