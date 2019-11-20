We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like...Halloween in FX's Spooky New Take on A Christmas Carol

Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:A Christmas Carol
4.3K
2
Save
Guy Pearce as Scrooge.
Image: FX
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

The lyrics for beloved Christmas song “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” very clearly affirm that “scary ghost stories” are just as much a part of the holiday season as “mistletoeing.” And if FX’s spin on the oft-adapted Dickens classic wants to lean into its horror elements, we are all for it.

Advertisement

Guy Pearce stars as Scrooge (other cast members include Andy Serkis and What We Do in the Shadows’ Kayvan Novak) in what is most definitely a dark, dark take on A Christmas Carol, with Ridley Scott and Tom Hardy among its producers. Steven Knight (Locke, Serenity) directs. Check out this grim-as-hell trailer:

This is the place where Christmas comes to die,” indeed. A Christmas Carol premieres December 19 on FX.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

What the Dickens Though

Kevin Hart and Paramount Are Developing a Remake of Scrooged, Which We Can All Agree Is Very Necessary

How an Artist Brought Harvey Kurtzman's Unfinished Christmas Carol Graphic Novel to Life, Over Half a Century Later

What Charles Dickens' Career Says About the Future of Star Wars

The Charles Dickens Cinematic Universe Begins in New BBC TV Series

Scrooged: The Ghost of Bill Murray Past

Charles Dickens Turned His Dead Cat's Paw Into a Letter Opener

About the author