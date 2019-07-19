Image: Netflix

Adora and her Princesses of Power have been working hard to keep Etheria safe from the clutches of the Horde. At the end of last season, it seemed like they were on the right track—but, as we see in the debut trailer for season three of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Hordak’s plan has only just begun.



The trailer for the third season hints at the arrival of Huntara, played by Geena Davis. In the original series, Huntara was an alien warrior who was recruited by Hordak to capture She-Ra, because he was fed up that his minions weren’t doing the job. Now that Shadow Weaver is MIA and Hordak’s lost faith in Catra, it seems like the right time to bring in a little outside help. But if the original show is any indication, Huntara may have a few tricks up her sleeve that the villains won’t expect.

The trailer also strongly hints at revelations about Adora’s origins—where did Shadow Weaver find her, anyways?—and massive upheaval in the Horde vs. Alliance conflict, with Adora pleading to unseen listeners, possibly to Catra and her allies. Then there seems to be a lot of fighting, a lot of shouting, and a lot of Princesses. Honestly, it looks great.

Created by Noelle Stevenson (Lumberjanes), Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power centers around a former Horde soldier named Adora (Aimee Carrero) who switches sides after finding a sword and transforming into the legendary warrior known as She-Ra. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power returns with its third season on August 2.

