Modern visual effects are easy to spot when they’re creating something you know doesn’t actually exist in real life. Velociraptors and T-rexes are obviously the work of talented visual effects artists, but in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, even the island under the imaginary theme park was a digital creation, brought to life on a nearly deserted patch of ocean.

Visual effects studio Image Engine shared this behind-the-scenes look at its work on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which included not only bringing a dormant volcano back to life, but the island itself, and the subsequent destruction when an eruption threatens to wipe out the world’s dinosaurs once again. It’s surprising, but actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard weren’t actually bombarded with giant chunks of molten lava.

The reel also breaks down some of Image Engine’s work on Blue, the velociraptor, which included digital enhancements to a practical puppet version of the creature to make its skin appear more lifelike during close-up shots. As with the original Jurassic Park, robots and practical effects are still used to bring some of the creatures to life, but digital facelifts can help make them appear even more lifelike in post-production.

