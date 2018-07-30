It’s no secret that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse looks unlike every other Spider-Man movie that’s come before it. In fact, it looks different from most animated movies that have come before it, too. For the directors, it was important to create a unique, comic book-inspired visual style for Sony’s big screen film. They also realized that was a very, very difficult thing to achieve.

At San Diego Comic-Con, io9 spoke with Into the Spider-Verse directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, and asked them how this incredibly unique visual style developed. They revealed it took about a year to get 10 seconds of footage looking how they wanted it to look, and then progressed from there.

They also spoke about one of the many, many ways this universe is different from other Spider-Man movies, including the fact that Spider-Man is already a celebrity when this movie begins.

Watch all of it in the video above.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens December 14.