It’s Confirmed: The Mandalorian Is Returning for a Second Season Next Fall

Ah, the classic prisoner exchange. Image : Disney/Lucasfilm

Is anyone surprised? Anyone? Maybe one of Moff Gideon’s poor bumbling Stormtroopers.

In the wake of the successful completion of the first season of The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau, writer and showrunner of the series, tweeted out a simple confirmation: the second season of the Star Wars riff on Lone Wolf and Cub is coming, and it’s coming in the Fall of 2020.

So far as news goes, this is beyond inevitable, considering the wide critical and public acclaim the first season has gotten. But it’s good to know that the best Star Wars media of 2019 is going to have a solid reprisal. I hope Baby Yoda gets his beskar this time. Just imagine the little helmet!

