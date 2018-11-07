Image: All Images (Spoke Art)

In the world of pop culture art, one artist gets fans salivating like none other. His name is Tyler Stout, and though Stout doesn’t release as many movie posters as he used to, he has a confirmed fondness for stop-motion, Wes Anderson, animal movies.

We’re excited to debut Stout’s latest film poster, which is for Anderson’s most recent film, Isle of Dogs. And it’s a stunner—a delightful assault on the eyeballs comprised of images and characters that perfectly lend themselves to the detailed imagery in the film itself. It’s his second such Anderson poster, having done one for Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox back in 2016.

Advertisement

Here’s the regular version, a 36 x 24 inch screen print in an edition of 500. It’ll cost $65.

And here’s the variant, which is the same size but in an edition of 200. It’ll cost $100.

Advertisement

The poster is part of an official Isle of Dogs show by Spoke Art that’ll take place from November 9 through 11 at Parasol Projects, 213 Bowery, in New York City. (Get all the info here.) That’s where you’ll be able to get one. Any leftovers will show up on the gallery’s site, and you can get more info on Twitter.

Now, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that Isle of Dogs created quite a bit of controversy when it was released. Many believed Anderson appropriated Japanese culture with the film, which is discussion well worth having. Links like this and this do a better job than I ever could. That said, the film still has plenty of merit as a beautiful, funny, and poignant story of love and loss. If you’re a fan, this poster is a must have.

Advertisement

Here’s some more art from the show, too.