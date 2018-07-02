Photo: Warner Bros.

The Losers’ Club is reuniting in Derry, and now they’re all grown up.

On Twitter, Warner Bros. just released the first official photo of the new cast of It: Chapter Two, which is currently filming in Toronto. Though the actors are not in costume, the image still counts as our first look at the Losers’ Club from the first film as adults.

So, from left to right that’s Jessica Chastain (playing Beverly, who was previously portrayed by Sophia Lillis in the first movie); James McAvoy (Bill, previously played by Jaeden Lieberher); Isaiah Mustafa (Mike, previously played by Chosen Jacobs); Jay Ryan (Ben, who was played by Jeremy Ray Taylor); James Ransone (Eddie, previously Jack Dylan Grazer); Bill Hader (Richie, played by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard last time); and Andy Bean (Stanley, previously Wyatt Oleff).



All of the kids are also reprising their roles in this sequel, which sees them go back to Derry to confront the evil clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård, also soon to be seen in another Stephen King production, Castle Rock), 27 years after the events of the first film. Andy Muschietti is back directing and the film will be out September 6, 2019.

