In a recent interview, the Muschiettis confirmed that there’s going to be a lot of It in It: Chapter Two, and, honestly, they probably could’ve fit even more.

In an interview with Digital Spy, director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti revealed the run time for It: Chapter Two, putting it in the firm category of “Dang, movies have gotten long these days.” The theatrical cut is clocking in at 2 hours and 45 minutes, said Andy.



“You cannot deliver a 4-hour movie because people will start to feel uncomfortable—no matter what they see—, but we ended up having a movie that is 2 hours and 45 minutes, and the pacing is very good,” he said. Which is an interesting comment, because it suggests he very earnestly wanted to make it longer. And that’s not a surprise, exactly, considering just how much story there is to eat through in any adaptation of the original King novel. But it’s still a bit unusual to sustain such a long runtime in horror.



But, as Muschietti himself said, “Nobody who’s seen the movie has any complaint.”



Producer Barbara Muschietti added that there was a lot of great stuff left on the cutting room floor, but that a good amount of it would be seen in the form of a director’s cut.



“We will be putting out a director’s cut because this time it definitely merits it,” she said. “We have some amazing scenes that didn’t make it into the movie. You have to make choices sometimes and some things cannot be in this theatrical release but are definitely worthy of people seeing them at a later date.”



So if you’re excited for It? Get ready, because there will be, well, a lot of it. It: Chapter Two hits theaters September 6th.

