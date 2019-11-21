If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Doctor Who is starting to reveal guest stars for this coming season. James Wan could be getting busier than he already is. Plus updates from Riverdale, Into the Dark, and more. Spoilers up, up, and away!



Frankenstein

Hot on the heels of Dracula’s manservant getting his own solo film, Bloody-Disgusting claims that there was a deleted item in that same Variety report that mentioned James Wan is currently attached to produce a new take on Frankenstein for Universal. We’ll keep an eye out for more on this.

It: Chapter 3

In a recent interview with Comic Book Movie, screenwriter Gary Dauberman stated he thinks “it’s possible” Pennywise could return for a third, all-new movie merely inspired by the Stephen King novel.

I do think it’s possible. Anything in the Stephen King Universe interests me but there’s only so much of the story we could tell in the two movies. There are definitely elements of the novel you could expand on and make its own movie. It’s just a question of whether or not people want to see it but I do think It was on this planet for a very, very, very long time and that’s a lot of bloodshed and a lot of stories to tell and I think you could do that for sure.

Snatchers



A teenager finds herself pregnant with an alien baby in the trailer for Snatchers coming to VOD this January 1st.

Doctor Who

Spoiler TV reports both Stephen Fry and Sir Lenny Henry CBE will guest-star in the twelfth season premiere of Doctor Who. No details on their characters are currently available.

Additionally, The Mirror reports the new season will premiere on New Year’s Day and there will be no Christmas special as was the case last time. Hopefully the BBC will give us official word soon.



Black Summer

Good news! Black Summer has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.

Midnighters

Deadline reports the CW is developing a series based on Scott Westerfeld’s sci-fi/fantasy book series, Midnighters, from Blindspot co-executive producer Chris Pozzebon. The series follows an estranged brother and sister who learn on their 29th birthday that they’re secretly Midnighters, “a chosen few born at the stroke of midnight, with access to a magical 25th hour each day that their kind can use to dramatic, comedic and poignant advantage. Ultimately, they learn their destiny is to protect the world from an ancient evil that has been trapped inside the 25th hour for centuries and is about to break free.”

Mr. Robot

Spoiler TV has another helpful synopsis for Mr. Robot’s December 1 episode, “Conflict.”

409 CONFLICT (TV-MA-LV) fsociety v deus group.



Riverdale

In the trailer for “In Treatment,” the Riverdale kids meet with their guidance counselor Mrs. Burble (Gina Torres) to discuss personal woes.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew does Soultaker in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Path of Shadows.”

Into the Dark

Finally, a new trailer for this year’s Christmas episode of Into the Dark reveals what happens when you have Julian Sands over for dinner.

