Photo: Columbia Pictures

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

The Are You Afraid of the Dark movie faces a major delay. Another Disney+ series could be happening, revolving around classic animated villains. A surprise new Alien animated series is coming very soon. Plus, Captain Marvel and the new Kim Possible team up, and what’s to come on Project Blue Book. Spoilers, away!



Advertisement

Bond 25

According to Collider, Rami Malek is allegedly in final negotiations to join the cast of the next Bond movie, as the main villain of the film.

Fear Street

Collider has word Kiana Madeira and Olivia Welch will play a pair of gay teenagers “trying to navigate their rocky relationship when they’re targeted by the crazy horrors of their small town, Shadyside” over the course of all three Fear Street movies. The outlet continues, “each actress will be playing two different characters—one in the mid-‘90s, and one in the 1600s, when gay women faced even greater adversity and repercussions.”

Advertisement

Detective Pikachu

Speaking with Comic Book, Rob Delaney revealed he has a small role in Detective Pikachu.

That I can say, only because other people have been saying it. So, yeah, I am in that, yes. My part takes place completely in the real world. So I didn’t have to interact with any of those weird little whatevers.

Advertisement

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Regrettably, Paramount’s Are You Afraid of The Dark? movie has been removed from their 2019 release slate entirely. No word on whether this will effect Nickelodeon’s promotional tie-in miniseries airing in October.

Advertisement

Hellboy

Hellboy has received an R-rating from the MPAA for “strong bloody violence and gore throughout, and language.” What a shock! [Coming Soon]

Advertisement

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel “goes binary” with Kim Possible in a new cross-promotion from the Disney Channel.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Goose the cat rides a jet in the latest TV spot.



We also have a new featurette that’s basically propaganda for the U.S. Air Force. Huz...zah?

Midsommar

A24 has released an animated teaser for Midsommar, Ari Aster’s follow-up to Hereditary concerning a Pagan cult.

Advertisement

Constantine

Although no further details are available, We Got This Covered reports Warner Bros. has decided to develop a new TV series starring Matt Ryan as John Constantine.

Advertisement

The Mandalorian

The latest episode of The Star Wars Show has confirmed that production on the series has wrapped.

Book of Enchantment

Den of Geek reports a television adaptation of Serena Valentino’s Book of Enchantment is now in development at Disney+. The new series from writer/producer Michael Seitzman promises to take a “revisionist look” at various Disney villains, including Ursula, Maleficent and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast.

Advertisement

Killjoys

Spoiler TV has the titles for the final ten episodes of Killjoys, including the series finale, “Last Dance.”

Killjoys - Episode 5.01 - Run, Yala, Run Killjoys - Episode 5.02 - Blame It On The Rain Killjoys - Episode 5.03 - Three Killjoys And A Lady Killjoys - Episode 5.04 - Ship Outta Luck Killjoys - Episode 5.05 - A Bout, A Girl Killjoys - Episode 5.06 - Three Mutineers Killjoys - Episode 5.07 - Cherchez La Bitch Killjoys - Episode 5.08 - Don’t Stop Beweaving Killjoys - Episode 5.09 - Terraformance Anxiety Killjoys - Episode 5.10 - Last Dance (Series Finale)

Alien: Isolation



A trailer has already been released for the new Alien animated series, which surprisingly will also be released in full this morning at 9 a.m. on IGN.

Advertisement

Project Blue Book

Finally, an alien abductee holds Hynek and Quinn hostage in the trailer for next week’s episode of Project Blue Book, “Abduction.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.