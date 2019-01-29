Image: Columbia Pictures

Patty Jenkins thinks her third Wonder Woman movie will be set in the present. Anthony Daniels has wrapped on Star Wars: Episode IX. Plus, Bo Peep returns to Toy Story, a new look at Krypton’s Lobo, and a wild Black Panther 2 rumor comes in courtesy of...Angela Bassett’s husband? Spoilers get!

Candyman

Super Bro Movies reports Sorry to Bother You’s Lakeith Stanfield is now in talks to play the lead in Nia DaCosta/Jordan Peele remake of Bernard Rose’s Candyman. According to the outlet, Stanfield will play Anthony, “a socially pronounced artist in Chicago who researches the urban legend of Candyman. After investigating the killer’s last known whereabouts, strange killings begin to occur around Anthony. The protagonist will serve a role similar to that of Helen Lyle, the main character of the original movie.”

Black Panther 2

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 SAG awards, Angela Bassett answered, “I would assume so” when asked if the entire cast of Black Panther would return for the sequel. Immediately afterward, Bassett’s husband, Courtney B. Vance, interjected, “Yes, just go ahead and say it, yes! Everyone will be there, including Michael B.” Take it all with a pinch of salt, and whatnot.

Untitled Kyrie Irving Horror Film

NBA star Kyrie Irving will star in and executive produce a currently untitled horror film concerning a haunted hotel in Oklahoma, Bloody-Disgusting reports.

Star Wars Episode IX

Anthony Daniels revealed that he—and C-3PO, human-cyborg relations—has wrapped filming on Episode IX.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Before a screening of his new film, High Flying Bird, at Slamdance, Steven Soderbergh opined the long-awaited third Bill & Ted movie could see a Christmas 2019 release date.

That’d be a good Christmas present.

Grudge

The second U.S. reboot of The Grudge has been pushed back from June 21, 2019 to January 3, 2020. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Wonder Woman 3

Speaking with THR, Patty Jenkins confirmed the third Wonder Woman movie will be set in the present day.

I’m not dying to do another period piece. It was funny, I read an article today on whether it would be in the future or what it would be. … It’s definitely one of the things we’ve talked about. I’m not pining to put it in the past again, because where are you going to go? I think it would be weird. You have to go forward. It’s definitely a contemporary story. That’s all I can say. And so where we put it and how that gets figured out, I haven’t totally nailed down.

Toy Story 4

Annie Potts returns as Bo Peep in the latest promo.

And Disney released a poster showing off the character’s new look.

Captain Marvel

Carols splits in three on a new Japanese poster.

Tolkien

Entertainment Weekly also has our first look at Nicholas Hoult as J.R.R. Tolkien. More pictures at the link.

The Isle

Shipwrecked sailors encounter a killer siren in the latest trailer for The Isle.





The Twilight Zone

Deadline reports Taissa Farmiga, Rhea Seehorn, Luke Kirby and Ike Barinholtz are slated to appear together in an upcoming episode of The Twilight Zone.

The Stranger

Richard Armitage will star in The Stranger, Netflix’s upcoming series adapting the eponymous Harlan Coben novel concerning a man named Adam Price as he unravels “a deadly conspiracy.”

Starship Troopers: The Series

In a recent interview with HN Entertainment, screenwriter Ed Neumeier revealed a Starship Troopers television series starring the 1997 film’s original cast is currently under consideration.

I don’t want to jinx anything, but we are talking about trying to do a television show that is based on that idea.

Krypton

In a recent Twitter post, Kryton’s Cameron Cuffe described the series’ interpretation of Lobo as a glam metal hybrid of the Joker and Wolverine.

Meanwhile, Seg-El and Zod face off on a new motion poster.

The Magicians

Spoiler TV has photos from next week’s episode, “The Bad News Bear.” More at the link.

Kady gets a puppy; Quentin meets a snake.

Supernatural

TV Line also has new photos from Supernatural’s 300th episode, “Lebanon.” Click through to see the rest.

Doom Patrol

Three new teasers introduce us to Robotman, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane.

Black Lightning

Jennifer wants revenge against Tobias Whale in the promo for next week’s episode, “The Book of Secrets: Chapter Two: Just and Unjust.”

Arrow

Finally, Arrow takes the mockumentary approach in the trailer for next week’s 150th episode, “Emerald Archer.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.