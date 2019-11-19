Is It Just Me, or Do the Cats Look More Human Now?

Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
Me-ow!
The latest trailer for Cats has dropped on our laps to be cuddled...and it feels...different? I can’t decide if this is for better or worse. See for yourself.
Or maybe I’m just imagining things?
Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway hit shocked fans when we got a look at the first trailer, and not in a good way. In this latest look at the musical, we get to see Taylor Swift mouth “cats,” Idris Elba kinda look like he’s naked, and Jason Derulo...well, be Jason Derulo-y.
Cats hits theaters the same day as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, December 20. Don’t forget your catnip.
