Is It Just Me, or Do the Cats Look More Human Now?

Me-ow!



The latest trailer for Cats has dropped on our laps to be cuddled...and it feels...different? I can’t decide if this is for better or worse. See for yourself.

Or maybe I’m just imagining things?

Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber B roadway hit shocked fans when we got a look at the first trailer, and not in a good way. In this latest look at the musical, we get to see Taylor Swift mouth “cats,” Idris Elba kinda look like he’s naked, and Jason Derulo...well, be Jason Derulo-y.

Cats hits theaters the same day as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, December 20. Don’t forget your catnip.

