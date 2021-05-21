Is Henry Cavill the New Highlander?

Henry Cavill may be the one in a new Highlander. Photo : Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix ( Getty Images )

If there can be only one, you can’t do much better than Henry Cavill. The Man of Steel and Witcher star is in talks to play the lead character in the long-gestating remake of the cult classic Highlander, directed by John Wick’s Chad Stahelski.

Deadline broke the news of the potential casting, which is the biggest movement on a project that’s been gestating for the better part of a decade. Stahelski has been trying to reboot the 1986 sci-fi fantasy for years, but has frequently run up against issues such as the world of Highlander is too freaking big. Well, if Cavill is now in talks, Deadline said “ these latest pieces coming together put this film into position to get into production.”

There’s no word if Cavill will be playing Connor MacLeod, the lead character of the original film, or some new character. But it will almost certainly tell a story of an battle that takes places across the centuries, where immortal beings fight each other to the death with only one person remaining. That person is crowned Highlander and is bestowed with additional powers.

This story is developing...