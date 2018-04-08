Image: Disney

They say that a company’s social media presence is like the window into its soul.

On Sunday, Disney’s official Twitter account posted a very macabre, albeit relatable meme featuring Pinocchio, the puppet who dreams of one day becoming a real boy.

Though we all love a bit of dark humor as we look forward to the work week ahead, the joke’s decidedly un-Disneylike and suggest that either the company’s going in a new direction or, as some have theorized, the tweet may be about Kingdom Hearts. Or, you know, someone’s simply gotten ahold of their Twitter account.

Got any theories?