Image: Marvel Studios

Ten years. More movies than I can actually remember off the top of my head. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a lot to catch up on. And only, like, a third of it is scenes of Iron Man putting his costume on.

I jest, but one thing this twenty-minute video showing a montage of all the MCU films cements is that Robert Downey, Jr.’s Iron Man really is one of the most dominant presences within it. The video serves as a great refresher on the vibe and general plotlines of the series up until this point, beginning with 2008's Iron Man and ending with a trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Watch the video, made by Burger Fiction, before you go see Infinity War this weekend. And remember when Edward Norton was the Hulk, and how it’s still technically canon? That was weird, right?