The first season of Iron Fist had, to put it diplomatically, some issues. For instance, a lot of the fight sequences were just kind of boring—a big deal for a show about one of Marvel’s premiere martial arts superheroes. That appears to be changing in season 2, which is very good news.

Ever since we saw footage at Comic-Con, we’ve been hopeful that the influence of Iron Fist’s new choreographer Clayton Barber—who helped bring the kinetic fisticuffs of Black Panther to life—would lead to some action worthy of the Immortal Iron Fist’s reputation. Two new behind-the-scenes reels dropped by Marvel and Netflix today offer more evidence that we’re in for a treat:

Look at all that punch-y goodness! Sure we’re only getting snippets here, but even then, there’s a lot of fun stuff going on—and a bigger variety of sequences in general, it seems. It already looks like a marked improvement on most of the action we saw in the first season. If other sore spots from Iron Fist’s debut season have been revitalized as much as the action looks like it has, then we could really be in for something special when it returns to Netflix on September 7.