io9's The Rise of Skywalker Spoiler-Free Video Review

Jill Pantozzi
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is a lot of movie. Are you ready?

Despite what some may think, Disney has been pretty clear this film is the end to the trilogy of trilogies which came to be known as the Skywalker Saga. There certainly won’t be any shortage of new stories in the galaxy for years to come—we’re seeing some right now with The Mandalorian—but this film is certainly an “end.”

You can read our spoiler-free written review by clicking here, or below; otherwise, you can view a condensed version of it in the above video. Please be kind to your fellow fans and do not post spoilers in the comments (our spoiler zone will be published later today).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker officially opens Friday.

