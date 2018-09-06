Image: Warner Bros.

Yes, as prophesied, io9's mail column returns next week to answer all your burning questions about...anything nerdy, really. Curious about the future of your favorite franchise? Baffled by fandom? Want someone to justify a nagging continuity error? Need an answer to age-old nerd controversy? Just want some advice? Email postman@io9.com, and let a fake mailman who wanders the post-apocalypse help.

[Ed’s Note: He’s back. My god...he’s back. What have I done? - Jill P.]

If you’re a reasonably new reader of io9, you may not have seen “Postal Apocalypse” before—it’s been a full year since the last installment—so here’s the deal: In addition to running this esteemed website for a while in the recent past, I’ve been a professional nerd for nigh on two decades. I’ve seen things, I know things, and I’ve dealt with pretty much every aspect of fandom in one way or another. Here’s the type of thoughtful analysis, sage advice, and utter nonsense “Postal Apocalypse” provides:

For realsies: When I stepped down in July, I did so to return to writing, and bringing back “Postal Apocalypse” was at the top of my to-do list. I’m delighted to be able to do so. And since this is my new gig, as long as you guys send in questions (and, you know, read it), “PA” shouldn’t be going anywhere. So email all your questions to postman@io9.com, and let’s see how much mail your favorite fake mailman can answer before the mutants get me.