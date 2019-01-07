Photo: Fox, Lionsgate, Paramount, Warner Bros., Disney

Last year was one of the biggest years ever at the box office, and 2019 looks like it could easily beat that record. Why? Well, you’ll see...

The year is stacked with massive films, with new entries from Star Wars and Avengers, to Men in Black and The Lego Movie. Beyond the big franchises, there are also new films from the people behind movies like The Witch, Edge of Tomorrow, Hereditary, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon—all adding an extra layer of awesome to a very delicious looking year.

Below, read about all the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror movies you should give a damn about in 2019. Note: All dates are subject to change.

January

Escape Room

This latest PG-13 psychological horror flick piggybacks on the escape room trend, following a group of strangers who are invited to one challenge only to find it’s more dangerous and deadly than they’d bargained for. It’s a promising thriller that’s gotten some fairly decent buzz for a January film. (Now in theaters)

Replicas

Keanu Reeves plays a neuroscientist who violates his ethical code, and likely the law, to bring his wife back from the dead through human cloning. Expect lots of robots, running, and a pretty uninterested performance from our leading man here, considering the movie has been delayed for quite some time. (January 11)

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Look, if you were already a fan of Dragon Ball Z, you’re probably going to stay a fan after this one. The 12th film in the long-running anime series is finally coming to the United States. Taking place after the Universe Survival Saga, Dragon Ball Super: Broly tells the story of Goku and Vegeta as they encounter a powerful new Saiyan named Broly, in the character’s first officially canonical film appearance. (January 16)



Glass

When M. Night Shyamalan revealed that 2016’s Split was actually part of a new superhero cinematic universe that had started all the way back in 2000 with Unbreakable, fans freaked out wondering what would come next. The franchise comes to a head with Glass, which pits David Dunn (Bruce Willis) against the superhuman personality known as the Beast (James McAvoy), as the infamous Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) arises as a supervillain who secretly holds all the cards. It could be amazing or it could be a disaster—with Shyamalan, there’s always a surprise in store. (January 18)

I0

Anthony Mackie co-stars along with Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers) as two of the last people left on an Earth that is rapidly dying. Most of humanity has already left to live on the space station Io, and now, the unlikely pair will have to race to make the last shuttle. (Netflix January 18)

The Kid Who Would Be King

The director of Attack the Block has moved from alien invasions to Arthurian legend with the story of a kid named Alex (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) who finds the sword of King Arthur and becomes the hero he was always meant to be, forming his own Round Table of underage knights—with the help of Merlin (Patrick Stewart)—to take on Morgana (Rebecca Ferguson) and defeat the coming darkness. It looks like an awesome movie for kids, but we are definitely here for it too. (January 25)

Dead Ant

A 1980s glam-metal band and their parade of bikini-clad groupies accidentally kill the wrong ant during a peyote trip in the desert, leading to an invasion of cursed giant ants out for vengeance. Yep, that’s a premise for a movie all right. But hey, at least Tom Arnold, Jake Busey, and Sean Astin are in it. (January 25)

February

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

It’s a dark time in Bricksburg, with the entire world a Max Mad-like post-apocalyptic wasteland. But these kid-friendly citizens haven’t seen real danger yet. Everything changes when Lego Duplo invaders come in from outer space, kidnapping Emmet’s (Chris Pratt) friends and threatening his way of life. Emmet goes on a daring rescue mission to save Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Batman (Will Arnett), and the other Lego folks, learning more about how to be creative, cooperative, and brave. Also, there’s a velociraptor who likes pets. (February 8)

What Men Want

Taraji P. Henson stars in this gender-swapped remake of the Mel Gibson film, this time playing a sports agent who gains an advantage over her male counterparts when she can suddenly read men’s thoughts. Will she learn to be more understanding of their needs, or will she just hear about boobs and butts all day? Our guess is probably both. (February 8)

The Prodigy

Little kids can be so creepy. The Prodigy is about a mother named Sarah (Taylor Schilling) who takes her son Miles (played by It’s Jackson Robert Scott) to a therapist, believing he might be possessed by something evil. The movie seems like a pretty typical “evil child acts evil” horror flick, although apparently there was a scene that was so scary it had to be re-edited because it made test audiences scream too much. (February 8)

The Amityville Murders

There have so many films about the Amityville house, it’s practically its own horror subgenre. The latest addition to the franchise is a prequel that adapts the story of the crime that started it all. It tells the tale of Robert DeFeo, Jr., who murdered his entire family in 1974 after claiming “voices” in the house told him too. Early reviews have been pretty lackluster, but for those wanting to see a rendition of the story that inspired The Amityville Horror, it might be worth checking out. (February 8)

Alita: Battle Angel

In this adaptation of Yukito Kishiro’s Battle Angel Alita, Rosa Salazar stars as the titular, amnesiac cyborg who can only tap into her memories of her past by fighting. Though Alita’s gifted in combat, what no one knows about her is that it’s only one aspect of her mysterious history that she’s trying to uncover. Learning who and what she is, though, will come with consequences she can scarcely imagine. The movie’s from producer James Cameron and director Robert Rodriguez, and we’re very curious about this one. (February 14)

Happy Death Day 2U

Having successfully escaped the time loop in which she kept dying during the first Happy Death Day, Tree Gelbman is all too familiar with what it takes to become a final girl and thwart a murderer’s dastardly plans. In the film’s sequel, however, Tree finds herself trapped in yet another time loop where she’s being hunted down, but this time around, she’s not the only potential victim being pushed and pulled back through time—meaning she’s going to have to work with her friends in order to keep them all alive. (February 14)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Hiccup’s come a long way from the awkward, gangly son of a chieftain he was in the first How to Train Your Dragon, and in the final installment in the series, he’s fulfilling his destiny of becoming the new chief, ushering in a new age of peace between humans and dragons. But just as Hiccup and Toothless settle into the next phase of their lives together, a new discovery pulls them into a magical adventure that will reveal more about the larger world of dragons. (February 22)

March

Climax

“Musical” and “horror” are not genres one usually uses to describe the same film, but that’s exactly what Gaspar Noé’s upcoming Climax requires. When a group of French dancers get together one night to practice for an upcoming performance in an abandoned school building, their gathering quickly takes a turn for the surreal after their sangria is spiked with LSD, causing them all to hallucinate a variety of shocking, horrifying apparitions. (March 1)

Captain Marvel

Before she shows up to hand Thanos his entire ass in Avengers: Endgame, Carol Danvers is making her big-screen debut in her own origin movie that’ll detail how she went from being an above-average fighter pilot in the Air Force to become one of the greatest warriors in the universe. (Mar. 8)



Us

People have been telling stories about doppelgängers for centuries, but Jordan Peele’s covering a new spin on the myths with his upcoming thriller Us, a story about an unsuspecting family confronted by a group of deranged, murderous lookalikes who seem chiefly concerned with wanting to kill them. This being a Peele horror flick, there’s sure to be all manner of hidden meaning and layers of complexity baked into the movie. (March 15)

Wonder Park

What would you do if, as a little kid, you pretended to make an amusement park and then, a few years later, you wandered in the woods to find that it actually existed? Find out in March, when that exact scenario happens in this animated film featuring the voices of Jennifer Garner, John Oliver, Matthew Broderick, Mila Kunis, Ken Jeong and more. (March 15)

Captive State

Rupert Wyatt’s Captive State follows the two opposing sides of an ongoing debate over how to deal with aliens that came to Earth and enslaved humanity while insisting that it’s for our own good. Some humans firmly believe it’s in our best interests to welcome the planet’s new visitors, while others are convinced they’re a threat that must be eliminated. (March 29)

Dumbo

Disney simply will not rest until it’s adapted every single one of its classic animated films in live-action, using modern filmmaking technology capable of creating visuals that simply weren’t possible in the past. From director Tim Burton, this new Dumbo tells the story of a misunderstood, ostracized elephant living in a circus full of people who make his life a living hell because he’s different than they are. In time, though, Dumbo comes to recognize his uniqueness as a source of strength that gives him the power to break free and become the star he was meant to be. (March 29)

April

Shazam

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a teenaged boy who can transform himself into a grown man by screaming “Shazam!” into the heavens, which is a perfectly normal thing for children to do in their spare time. Difficult as it is to believe, DC’s Shazam! movie is finally flossing its way into theaters, something that’ll tell us whether Warner Bros. has finally figured out how to inject some much-needed whimsy and fun into the DCEU. (April 5)

Pet Sematary

Stephen King mania continues with a fresh adaptation of the horror master’s 1983 novel about a family that moves to a new home next to an overgrown graveyard with some very unsettling supernatural powers. Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz play the parents; John Lithgow plays the crusty but well-meaning neighbor; and three-year-old twins Hugo and Lucas Lavoie will do their best to enter your nightmares as ferociously evil tot Gage. (April 5)

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Fifty years after her tragic murder at the hands of the Manson family, the ongoing fascination with doomed actress Sharon Tate shows no sign of ever letting up. The resumé of writer-director Daniel Farrands (The Amityville Murders; Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers; documentaries on the Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th movies) suggests this take on the well-traveled true crime tale—starring Hilary Duff as the pregnant protagonist—will take a horror-movie approach. (April 5)

Hellboy

We were already pumped for Neil Marshall’s reboot of the movie series based on Mike Mignola’s comic creation, starring David “Dad Bod No More” Harbour, but then we saw the first trailer. Now we really can’t wait for what looks to be a demonically excellent action movie, with Milla Jovovich playing the villain and American Gods’ Ian McShane as Hellboy’s father figure and Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense colleague. (April 12)

High Life

Acclaimed French filmmaker Claire Denis (Beau Trevail, White Material) makes her English-language debut with this loopy-sounding drama starring Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche. It’s about criminals who are sent into space toward a black hole in the name of science; at the same time, they’re being sexually experimented on against their will by doctors who are also along for the journey. (April 12)

Little

Tina Gordon Chism wrote and directed this film based on an idea by its teenage star, Marsai Martin (Black-ish). The comedy, which sounds a little like Big (or a reverse of 13 Going on 30), also stars Issa Rae (Insecure), and is about an overwhelmed woman who magically gets to enjoy being a kid again. (April 12)

Missing Link

The latest from stop-motion animation studio Laika (Coraline, Kubo and the Two Strings) stars the voices of Hugh Jackman as a determined cryptozoologist and Zach Galifianakis as “Mr. Link,” a rather large, humanoid ape who dwells in the forests of the Pacific Northwest. Zoe Saldana and Emma Thompson are also along for the hairy adventure, with Chris Butler (ParaNorman) writing and directing. (April 12)

The Curse of La Llorona

Megaproducer James Wan and first-time feature director Michael Chaves (who’s already been tapped for The Conjuring 3) bring the spooky Mexican folktale to the big screen, setting the action in 1970s Los Angeles with Linda Cardellini as a single-mom social worker who’s drawn into a battle with the title monster. Worth noting that the first trailer is scary as hell. (April 19)

Avengers: Endgame

One of the most anticipated movies of 2019 will see the surviving Avengers grappling with the fallout from Thanos’ snap heard ‘round the universe. The first trailer promises all the drama and bombast of Infinity War, and there’s no doubt the Russo Brothers will find some way to raise the stakes yet again this time. (April 26)

Photo: Netflix

Unicorn Store

Brie Larson won’t only be seen as Captain Marvel in 2019—she’ll also make her directorial debut with this fantasy film about a young art student who finds a store where she can buy a unicorn. Literally. Her Marvel counterpart, Samuel L. Jackson, co-stars. (April TBD on Netflix)

May

Detective Pikachu

Ryan Reynolds supplies the voice for the title character in a movie that, based on its first trailer, will either cause widespread night terrors or become an instant stoner cult classic. Or both. Honestly, we’re still not convinced this movie is real. (May 10)

UglyDolls

Kelly Clarkson voices the main character (yes, of course it’s a musical, also starring Nick Jonas, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Wanda Sykes, among others) in this toy-inspired film, as the UglyDolls stumble into a nearby town where everyone is “perfect” but not exactly very nice. Yes, this is clearly a thinly-veiled advertisement, but at least it’s also urging kids to buy into a message of self-acceptance. (May 10)

John Wick Chapter 3

Keanu Reeves’ badass assassin is back, this time backed up by an impressive supporting cast as Wick goes on the run after having upended the underworld of assassin society at the end of Chapter 2. And look, he’s got a dog again! Hopefully, nothing happens to it. (May 17)



Ad Astra

Tommy Lee Jones and Brad Pitt play a father and son in James Gray’s “Heart of Darkness in space” sci-fi movie, about a young man venturing out into the cosmos in search of his missing explorer dad. Gray wants the film to be a grounded take on space travel, so expect things to go intensely, pants-wettingly wrong at some point, if the Heart of Darkness inspiration is anything to go by. (May 24)

Aladdin

Disney’s seemingly never-ending quest to turn its entire animated movie catalog into live-action facsimiles continues, as Guy Ritchie heads to Agrabah. Will it be as good as the beloved cartoon classic? Will we get over Hot Jafar? Can Will Smith’s Genie ever rival Robin Williams? What will he look like when he’s blue?? We’ll have to wait and see. (May 24)

Brightburn

James Gunn’s horrifying take on the Superman origin story was meant to get teased at Comic-Con last year, until, well, that whole thing with Guardians 3 happened. The first trailer was creepy and enticing in all the right ways, though, so this bone-chilling twist on the superhero genre has us intrigued. (May 24)

Photo: Netflix

The Perfection

Quick confession. This film is not technically an io9 movie. But it’s a horror thriller about cellists with some absolutely jaw-dropping twists that you will 1,000 percent care about this year. Everyone is going to be talking about it. Think Bird Box. It stars Allison Williams from A Series of Unfortunate Events and Steven Weber from Wings and Channel Zero. (May 24 on Netflix)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters



Annoyed by the fact the first Godzilla reboot movie didn’t have nearly enough monster action? The gorgeous-looking sequel looks to have you sorted, as the King of all Kaiju faces off against some Tokusatsu icons in the form of Mothra, Rodan, and Gidorah, while Stranger Things’ Mille Bobbie Brown watches in awe. Skree-onk! (May 31)

June

Dark Phoenix

After a recent delay, the fury of the Phoenix Force is finally ready to be unleashed. What could be the last mainline X-Men movie before a potential Disney/Fox merger reboot pits Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) against a vast cosmic power that could threaten to shatter not just the X-team, but the entire universe. (June 7)

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Illumination is back for another round of talking-pet tomfoolery with a follow up that sees Max (now voiced by Patton Oswalt, after Louis CK Louis CK’d himself) and his furry friends get up to a new adventure while their owners are out at work. (June 7)

Men in Black International

Sony’s kinda-sorta-reboot of the beloved sci-fi buddy cop films gives us two new agents to root for in the Thor: Ragnarok reunion that is Chris Hemsworth (playing a hotshot MiB agent operating out of the UK branch of the supersecret alien-fighting organization) and Tessa Thompson (playing a genius civilian who manages to track down said super secret organization to get them to offer her a job). (June 14)

Child’s Play

Chucky is back! The killer doll’s creator might not be too hot on the latest look for everyone’s favorite “Good Guy” doll, but that’s not gonna stop the adorable little monster from going on a murderous spree in this remake of the horror classic. (June 21)

Grudge

Another year, another crack at the whip for a Western re-imagination of the Japanese cult horror icon Ju-on: The Grudge. This latest reboot from Nicolas Pesce is shrouded in mystery, but it’s apparently itself a reboot of the 2004 American reboot, rather than a continuation of the trilogy. (June 21)

Toy Story 4

The toys are back in town, as Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang are joined by a new friend, Forky, who is having a bit of a crisis about whether or not a spork with pipe cleaner appendages and googly eyes is really a toy, and thus capable of imaginative sentience. We really did not expect Toy Story to start approaching Cars levels of disconcerting existentialism but here we are. (June 21)

July

Untitled Annabelle Sequel

Haunted dolls will never not be scary, hence, another chapter in the Annabelle story. Spun off from The Conjuring franchise, this installment will actually steer closer to home as that pesky porcelain girl wreaks havoc on the Warrens’ other supernatural collectibles that they, for some reason, keep in their home. Conjuring stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will appear in this directorial debut of writer Gary Dauberman. (July 3)

Spider-Man: Far From Home

How did the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame affect Peter Parker? We’ll (probably) find out in this sequel to the wonderful Sony and Marvel’s wonderful team-up that was Spider-Man: Homecoming. This time around, Peter and his pals are traveling abroad and running into Marvel Comics villain Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. But will he be a foe this time around or a friend helping battle a very different kind of enemy? (July 5)

The Lion King

The next entry in Disney’s line of live-action versions of its popular animated features will actually star CGI versions of Simba, Timon, Rafiki, and the rest of the “everything the light touches” kingdom. Directed by Jon Favreau and starring motion capture performances from Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Chiwetel Ejiofor, a returning James Earl Jones, and more, we’ve only seen one teaser so far but it’s looking damn impressive. (July 19)

August

New Mutants

It’s been an incredibly rocky road for this spinoff of the X-Men franchise but we’re hoping it’ll turn out to be something special. This time around some new...mutants are in a horror scenario thanks to director Josh Boone. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), and more. (August 2)

Dora the Explorer

Yes, it’s true. Nickelodeon’s animated children’s series is coming to live-action (officially!). From The Muppets director James Bobin, the film will see Dora headed to high school. And yes, Boots and Diego will be along for the ride. (August 2)

Artemis Fowl

Director Kenneth Branagh is finally bringing Eoin Colfer’s young adult fantasy to the big screen after it spent years in Hollywood limbo. We’re not sure how much liberty will be taken with the source material, but it seems at least the titular character is still on his quest to free his criminal father, and using fairies to do it. Ferdia Shaw, Dame Judi Dench, and Josh Gad co-star. (August 9)

Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark

One of Guillermo del Toro’s many looming projects is about to see the light of day. Based on the children’s book series from writer Alvin Schwartz and illustrator Stephen Gammell, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark will be directed by André Øvredal (Trollhunter) and, if you’re unfamiliar, it has a similar vibe to Stranger Things by way of following a group of young kids going up against supernatural forces. (August 9)

Midsommer

Hereditary was Ari Aster’s directorial debut, so anticipation is high for his follow-up. This one will also be horror-themed and star Florence Pugh (Outlaw King), Will Poulter (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), and William Jackson Harper (The Good Place). Details are sparse but the plot focus is rumored to be on a couple visiting Sweden who...you guessed it...come face to face with a pagan cult. Production company A24 has a great track record. We’re very excited for this one. (August 9)

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Did you see the first movie based on Rovio’s best-selling mobile game? Then you’ll probably want to check out this one. It’ll feature the returning voices of Jason Sudeikis and Peter Dinklage, plus new additions like Sterling K. Brown, and Rachel Bloom. (August 16)

Playmobil: The Movie

Lego has done very well for itself at the theater so why not German building toys, Playmobil? The film will focus on Marla (voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy) searching for her brother Charlie who’s disappeared from the real world and into the CG animated world of Playmobil. It also stars Daniel Radcliffe and Jim Gaffigan. (August 16)

Rim of the World

McG, the director of the last two Charlie’s Angels films, takes the helm of this teen adventure film about a group of kids who have to deal with an alien invasion while at summer camp. (Summer TBD on Netflix)

September

It Chapter 2

Twenty-seven years have passed since Pennywise terrorized a group of kids calling themselves the Losers Club and, as promised, they’ve come back to their hometown to finish what they started. The second part of the hit 2017 film stars Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy, along with all the returning actors from the first film. It promises to be one of 2019's biggest horror hits. (September 6)

Spies in Disguise

Will Smith and Tom Holland provide the voices in this animated family spy thriller from the studio behind Ice Age and Rio. In the film, Smith is one of the world’s best spies, who gets turned into a bird thanks to an invention made by Holland’s character. Fox released the trailer super early, which is a good sign. (September 13)

Abominable

DreamWorks Animation, the team behind How to Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda, and Shrek, is back with this international animated film about a group of explorers who find the mythical yeti and decide to try and find its family. (September 27)

October

Gemini Man

Oscar-winning director Ang Lee steps back into the world of sci-fi fantasy with this high concept action film starring Will Smith. Smith plays an assassin who is up against a younger clone of himself. It co-stars Benedict Wong, Clive Owen, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, but really one name matters: director Lee himself, whose involvement brings what could be an otherwise normal action movie to a whole other level. (October 4)

Photo: Warner Bros.

Joker

Why so serious? Because Joker, the latest film from Todd Phillips, is one of the biggest question marks of the year. It’s a DC movie, but it’s not connected to the main films. Joaquin Phoenix, one of this generation’s best actors, stars along with Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Marc Maron, and others, so all the potential is there. But a Joker origin story, unrelated to the other DC movies, and without Batman? We’re still very confused. (October 4)

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

One of the co-writers of It and the Conjuring films, Gary Dauberman, penned this big screen remake of the hit Nickelodeon series about a group of kids who sit around a campfire telling scary stories. That same idea applies here, just with a new, original story. (October 11)

Zombieland 2

It’s taken a long, long time but finally director Ruben Fleischer, writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, and stars Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin are all back for a sequel to the hit 2009 film. Can it live up to a decade of anticipation? We can only hope. (October 11)

The Addams Family

Everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky, and spooky family is back on the big screen—but this time, they’re animated. The voice cast is incredible too, including Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, and Bette Midler. (October 18)

November

Charlie’s Angels

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska follow in some pretty massive footsteps as the latest batch of Charlie’s Angels in this brand new reboot from director Elizabeth Banks. Banks is also one of multiple Bosleys (the Angels’ boss) if rumors are believed to be true. The others may be Sir Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou. (November 1)

Photo: Paramount

Untitled Terminator Sequel

Maybe the third time is the charm. For the third time, the Terminator franchise is being rebooted. Star Arnold Schwarzenegger returns, of course—but most importantly, it’s the first time Linda Hamilton will be back as Sarah Connor, and that series creator James Cameron is on board in some creative capacity. After Salvation and Genisys, expectations aren’t high but...stop it, who are we kidding, it’s the fucking Terminator. Expectations are always high. (November 1)

Image: Paramount

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic (and his super thick legs) are bursting out of your 1990 Sega Genesis and onto the big screen for the first time ever. Jim Carrey co-stars as the evil Dr. Robotnik who’ll battle the super fast hedgehog, along with human help from James Marsden. And no, we have absolutely no idea what the hell this movie is going to be. (November 8)

Frozen 2

The first Frozen was one of the most successful animated films of all time, and now, six years later, we’re returning to Arendelle along with Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and the rest. Plot details are still a complete mystery but the film has a lot to live up too, that’s for sure. (November 22)

December

Jumanji 2

No one expected the 2017 Jumanji sequel/reboot to be such a hit. But it was. And now, the Rock, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black are back for a second go around. This time Awkwafina and Danny DeVito are joining the game and while no one has any idea how this sequel will go, fans are eagerly anticipating it. (December 13)

Masters of the Universe

Despite there being little to no concrete information on the film, as of publication Sony still has this adaptation of the classic toy-line-turned-TV-series on their official release schedule. However, odds are He-Man and Skeletor are probably not going to make their December date. You never know, though. They do have the power of Grayskull. (December 18)

Photo: Universal

Cats

Yes, this is a real thing that’s happening. The super popular Broadway musical, about singing cats, is coming to a theater near you in December. Tom Hooper, the Oscar-winning director of The King’s Speech (he also directed the recent Les Misérables), is at the helm, along with a cast that includes Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, and Dame Judi Dench. Wild. (December 20)

Photo: Lucasfilm

Star Wars Episode IX

After over 40 years, the story of Luke Skywalker, along with his friends and relatives, comes to a close with the third film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. J.J. Abrams is back at the helm, as is all of his young cast, such as Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, and Kelly Marie Tran. Mark Hamill is somehow back too, though Luke has passed on, and Carrie Fisher will return as well, through old, unused footage. Plus, Billy Dee Williams is returning as Lando. We have a million questions and only about 350 days to talk about them endlessly. (December 20)

The Call of the Wild

Harrison Ford isn’t in the final Star Wars film but he will be competing with it. He’s the co-star of this live-action, CGI hybrid retelling the classic Jack London story of a domesticated dog who is stolen and sold to become a sled dog in the Yukon. Ford plays the man who becomes attached to the animal, and he co-stars with Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, and Omar Sy. (December 25)

Release Dates To Be Determined

Antlers

Guillermo del Toro and David Goyer are among the producers of the latest film from Crazy Heart director Scott Cooper. It stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons as two Oregon siblings who get involved with a young man who has something supernatural going on with him. This has that kind of “Awards Season” genre movie feel to it.

Photo: Lionsgate

Chaos Walking

Originally scheduled for release in March, Doug Liman’s latest film, which stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, has now been pushed back to...who knows? But it sounds fascinating, set in a world where there are no more women but the remaining men can hear each other’s thoughts. Oscar-winner Charlie Kaufman is among the co-writers.

The Dead Don’t Die

When director Jim Jarmusch makes a movie, film fans pay attention. But when that movie is a new spin on the zombie genre starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, Tom Waits, Selena Gomez, among others, we do more than pay attention. We get freaking excited.

Photo: Well Go USA

Freaks

Emile Hirsch stars in this kind of “X-Men light” story of a father protecting his daughter in a world where people with incredible powers are persecuted. We saw the movie last year on the festival circuit and think fans will really like it when it comes out in 2019. Read our review here.

Photo: Fox Searchlight

Jojo Rabbit

A movie about a kid who has Adolf Hitler as an imaginary friend might seem a little, well, off. But what else would you expect from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, who co-wrote, stars, and is directing this weird fantasy comedy. Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell co-star in what should be an absolutely ridiculous ride.

Untitled Kingsman Prequel

Matthew Vaughn is said to be working on a third Kingsman film—except this time, it won’t be about Taron Egerton’s Eggsy. Instead, it’ll be a prequel set near the dawn of the Kingsman. Little is known beyond that, including when it may come out, but we’re excited nonetheless.

The Lighthouse

Director Robert Eggers blew us all away with The Witch and now, for his follow-up, he’s making another period horror film. This one stars Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson, and has something to do with “old sea-faring myths.”

Wendy

Benh Zeitlin made one of the best movies of 2012 with Beasts of the Southern Wild and then sort of went away. But he didn’t really. He actually went off to make Wendy, which is said to be kind of a loose spin on the Peter Pan myth about “a mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued” and what happens to two kids who have to grow up.

