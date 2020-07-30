io9 Readers, Talk to Us

Queen Amidala. Image : Lucasfilm

In case you missed it, Gizmodo—home to io9 and Earther—recently welcomed a new Editor in Chief, John Biggs. After having chat with him about what Gizmodo readers as a whole want, he thought it might be nice to hear from io9 fans specifically. And while I will not condone a course of action that will lead us to war, I figured it couldn’t hurt.

I jest! Seriously though, I told John io9 readers are already pretty vocal when it comes to telling us what they like and don’t, but now there’s a handy Google survey you can take where you can help us break down some specifics.

My only request (outside of staying respectful) is that you take the time to give constructive feedback and realize that some things are out of the staff’s control. For example: Bad—“I don’t like videos.” Good—“I don’t like videos because...” and “I would prefer to watch videos that...” You get the idea.

