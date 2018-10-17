The middle of October is upon us, which means that Halloween is inching ever closer—as is the annual io9 Halloween costume show! Have you been working on your spooky get-up for the season? Come share it, and have a look at some of your fellow commenters’ fancy work so far!



You’ve still got time to share your costume with us—there’s one more check-in to go ahead of the big gallery on October 31. The best of the very best costumes will be lavished with praise and featured right here on io9 then! If you need some inspiration to get started, be sure to check out the links below to previous Costume Shows. Or you could take inspiration from some of this year’s entrants from our previous check ins, like Kinja user Optimus Rex 84 above, who wants you to join his next Outer Heaven.

Or you could be like BlueHinter, who not only has a great The Prisoner costume—complete with rover to chase him around!—but is also working on a classic Doctor Who Auton costume, guaranteeing an outfit for next year already!

Speaking of creepy automatons, Bangbn has a very cool Westworld drone host costume, too:

There’s plenty more inspiration from both this year and prior shows in the related stories linked below, but if you’ve already got your costume sorted, get to sharing in the comments section! And don’t forget, as always: Please post pictures of yourself (and only yourself), and tell us who you are, what you’re dressed as, and a little bit about how you put your costume together.

