io9 Halloween Costume Show Week 3: A Tale of Three Cosplays

We’re halfway through October, and you know what that means? The march of time itself is unyielding and relentless. But also! We’re one week closer to Halloween. Which means it’s one week closer to the annual io9 Halloween Costume Show!



Earlier this month we kicked off our yearly celebration of the io9 readership’s ability to put together the nerdiest, most elaborate, and dare we say best Halloween costumes around. Every Thursday in the run up to the big day itself, we’re running check-in posts so you can share your plans and early looks at your costumes (if you’re attending a pre-Halloween party, you have to be prepared, of course!) with the rest of the niner-verse, and this week we’ve got a couple more costumes to delight you with—and perhaps inspire, if you’re still trying to figure out what you’re dressing up as this year.

First up above: Greenjayo, who has overwhelmingly prepared not one, but three cosplays they debuted at NYCC earlier this month—Indiana Jones, Endgame Thor, and a very chipper Mario. But they’re not even going to use them for Halloween, and are instead cooking up a Last Jedi Poe Dameron for good measure this year:

See, that’s preparedness right there. So much cosplay for multiple parties and events! We bow down before you, Greenjayo.

EightballArt didn’t have pictures to share just yet, but they’re working on a Mojo Jojo outfit for their work party’s group cosplay of Powerpuff Girl baddies. Villain cosplay is always the best group cosplay.

Lastly, we’ve got NightRunner’s casual take on Cyclops—very appropriate for the new dawn Scott Summers and the team are entering in the comics right now! Instead of taking one specific Cyclops look, NightRunner is blending bits and bobs of multiple Cyke styles to create their own version of everyone’s favorite eye-beaming mutant:

If you’re still looking for your own inspiration ahead of Halloween, head on over to the links below to see samples of reader costumes from past shows—or if you’re ready to share your costumes for this year, hit the comments section! As always: Please post pictures of yourself (and only yourself), and tell us who you are, what you’re dressed as, and a little bit about how you put your costume together.

