Last week we kicked off the annual io9 Halloween Costume show—and like the good, alarmingly well-prepared readers you are, some of you have already gotten plans sorted for your Halloween costumes three weeks ahead of time! Still looking for inspiration? Come see what our commenters have shown off so far.

You’ve still got time to share your costume with us—there’s two more check-ins between now and October 31. The best of the very best costumes will be lavished with praise and featured right here on io9! If you need some inspiration to get started, be sure to check out the links below to previous Costume Shows. Or you could take inspiration from some of this year’s entrants so far. Up top is one of two potential costumes planned by user Vinnyguzzo and his wife; the duo also dreamed up the delectably punny D.A.R.E.devil and Electric Nachos:

Advertisement

Skydoc’s going classic with the original Star Trek costumes:



MVO Props is working on a minotaur, but also has this melting demon good to go that is really creepy:



Advertisement

CeeJay626's incredibly shiny Firefly costume has been three years in the making, and it looks great:



Advertisement

There’s plenty more inspiration if you head on over to the first post, but if you’ve already got your costume sorted, get to sharing in the comments section! And don’t forget, as always: Please post pictures of yourself (and only yourself), and tell us who you are, what you’re dressed as, and a little bit about how you put your costume together.

