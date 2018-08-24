It’s a fact that queer people throw the best parties (come at me straights!). So, obviously, the Ignite! kick-off party for Flame Con 2018—the quintessential convention for LGBTQ+ fandom—was on our must-attend and must-film list.

The event, which took place at the Copacabana Times Square, had to be the most fun I’ve had as a fan in a long, long time. It very well may have ruined other cons for me. After seeing this (NSFW) video, you’ll see why.



Image: Eleanor Fye

From a crossplay Hela (from Thor: Ragnarok) dancer to an onstage lightsaber battle (sealed with a kiss, of course), the mix of drag and burlesque performances celebrated everything we love about queer fandom. Not to mention the grinding and twerking by scantily clad Massive Goods dancers, who never fail to entertain.

I drank way too many vodka sodas, stepped into the fray, and basked in some of the most wild and creative performances we’ve ever seen. A good day at the office.

