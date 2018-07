Ever wonder what it would be like to be worshipped by aliens—meaning the ones in Toy Story, who worshipped their almighty metal god the Claw?

Well, at San Diego Comic-Con, Gizmodo video producer Eleanor Fye got to try out Syfy’s “Human Claw Machine” and see for herself. Fans waited for hours to strap themselves into a giant machine and hoist themselves into a pit for swag and prizes. What did Eleanor come out with? Watch our video to find out!