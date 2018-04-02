Image: Warner Bros.

Steven Spielberg has tapped into the geeky Venn diagram with Ready Player One, paying tribute to both wider nerd culture and gaming specifically. Does it do a good job, or come across as pandering? Now that opening weekend has come and gone, io9's Beth Elderkin and Kotaku’s Gita Jackson are diving into the OASIS in co-op mode to chat about Ready Player One. Check out the video below.

