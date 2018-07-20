Image: Nickelodeon

You can’t keep a good alien dead set on world domination down, even if he’s a bad alien who is in fact very bad at world domination. Because Invader Zim is finally returning to TV in a brand-new movie titled Enter the Florpus.



Based on Jhonen Vasquez’s alien creation, Zim channeled equal parts moody and goofy throughout it’s run on Nickelodeon from 2001 to 2002, where the second season was abruptly canceled. Now, over 15 years later, Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus will reunite much of the original cast, with Richard Horvitz returning as Zim and Rikki Simons as Gir, his eccentric alien pet. Enter the Florpus will follow Zim as he discovers that the leaders of his alien species are never coming to Earth, a revelation that will lead him to a crisis of confidence, allowing his paranormal investigator nemesis Dib (played by returning voice actor Andy Berman) his chance to finally get one over on Zim.

Check out the footage, shown today at a Comic-Con panel, right here:

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus will be airing on Nickelodeon at an as-yet-unannounced date.