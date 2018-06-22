Image: Massimo Carnevale (Vertigo)

Amber Heard reveals how we’re introduced to Aquaman’s Mera. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau promises big things for Game of Thrones’ conclusion. The CW has revealed just when we’ll get to see its returning shows. Plus, some accidental casting news for Bond 25, and what’s to come on Preacher and Humans. Spoilers Now!

Aquaman

Amber Heard sets the stage for how we meet Mera in the film in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly:

She’s a warrior who was raised by the queen of Atlantis before she passed. We meet Mera after the queen has long since left and she’s been raised to take over as queen her whole life. She’s been raised to serve her kingdom and rule over Atlantis with King Orm (Patrick Wilson). She’s very disciplined and almost militaristic. She’s fully dedicated to saving her nation and that serves as an impetus to go to the surface world and elicit help from Arthur who’s the polar opposite of Mera — he lives in the moment, he’s confused about his identity, he lacks the purpose and focus that Mera has, which makes them an unlikely duo. But it’s that disparity that makes a nuanced relationship between them. Where one is strong the other is weak and those differences are a conduit for their bonding.

It: Chapter 2



Xavier Dolan has joined the cast as Adrian Mellon, the first victim of the resurrected Pennywise, while Will Beinbrink will play Tom Rogan, Beverly’s abusive husband. [Deadline]

Bond 25

In a since-deleted Instagram post, personal trainer Giacomo Farci shared a video of actor Mark Strong with some highly specific hashtags, strongly suggesting the actor plays a role in Danny Boyle’s upcoming James Bond film.

Pet Semetary

Entertainment Weekly reports ten-year-old actress Jeté Laurence will play Ellie Creed, “a sweet and sensitive young girl who adores her cat Winston Churchill,” while three-year-old twins Hugo and Lucas Lavoie will portray Gage Creed, the irrepressible tyke famous for walking into traffic and slicing people’s Achilles tendons.

The outlet also shared this official synopsis:



Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

Ant-Man and The Wasp

In the latest clip, Wasp uppercuts a van (with another van) during a car chase with Walton Goggins.

Office Uprising

Bloody-Disgusting has an exclusive trailer for a zombie-esque thriller from Sony’s streaming platform, Crackle, starring Brandon Thwaites, Zachary Levi, Kurt Fuller, Gregg Henry and Jane Levy. The story sees four co-workers at a weapons manufacturer find themselves battling their blood-thirsty co-workers after they’re turned into rage-consumed hordes by an energy drink.

Y: The Last Man

Salt shakers at the ready, but That Hashtag Show claims Jodie Foster is in talks to play Jennifer Brown, Secretary of the Interior and mother of Yorick, the final surviving human male on Earth.

Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau hypes up the final season in an interview with Variety:

We’ve worked harder than ever before. We spent twice as much time shooting these six episodes than we did on two full seasons before. No expense has been spared. We’ve gone all in, we really hope people will like it. We’ve done our best.

Good Omens

David Morrissey has joined the cast as Captain Vincent, according to director Douglas Mackinnon on Twitter.

The Man in the High Castle

Good news! Amazon has renewed The Man in the High Castle for a fourth season. [Spoiler TV]

CW’s Fall Season

THR reports the CW’s fall season begins with The Flash (8 pm) and Black Lightning (9 pm) on Tuesday, October 9, with Riverdale premiering the following day, Wednesday, October 10 and Supernatural (8 pm) returning Thursday, October 11.

Supergirl (8 pm) and Charmed (9 pm) will be the first shows to premiere in channel’s new Sunday slots beginning October 14. Then, Arrow (8 pm) is scheduled to premiere its seventh season on Monday, October 15, with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (9 pm) airing Monday, October 22. iZombie is expected to return for its final season in 2019.

Preacher

Jesse and Cassidy argue over who knows Tulip best in a clip from June 24th’s season premiere.

Meanwhile, a second clip sees Cassidy learning both the magical and medicinal value of scorpion peppers from Gran’ma.

Humans

Take a visit to the Synth commune in a clip from next week’s episode.

Cloak & Dagger

Finally, Tandy begins her investigation of the Roxxon oil company in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Princeton Offense.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

