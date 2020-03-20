Into the Spider-Verse's Jake Johnson Is Helping Kids Cope With Personal Messages From Spider-Man

One thing to remember is Spider-Man is always here for you. Image : Sony Pictures

We’ve all been facing challenges because of social distancing, but perhaps none more so than children. Being forced to stay inside during key phases of development is rough—not just for the kids, but for their parents. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Jake Johnson is doing his part to give them comfort by sending personal voicemails from their web-slinging hero.

Johnson has offered to send personalized voicemail messages to kids who are struggling with social distancing and need an extra show of support. In a post on Instagram (as shared by Deadline), Johnson said a lot of parents have reached out to him saying they’re watching Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with their kids and that it’s been a big help. So, the actor is taking it one step further by asking parents to email him with their contact info so he can send them a voicemail (though he won’t be able to get to everyone).

Here is his message: “ Since the quarantine a lot of parents have DM’d me saying they’ve been watching Spiderverse with their kids. A lot. So, here’s my idea. If your child is home from school and wants a quick encouraging message from Peter B Peter, then send me an email with their name and I’ll try and send over a short voice note. If I don’t get to you, I apologize.”

If you’re at home with your children and a message from Peter B. Parker would provide some support and comfort, it’s great to know folks like Johnson are doing their part to help. That said, please don’t email him for a request unless you’ve got one or more kids at home. This isn’t for us, i t’s for them. Plu s, he’s probably already swamped with requests.

If you hear about any other campaigns that actors, artists, creators, and others are doing to help folks (especially kids) during this tumultuous time, please leave them in the comments. I’d love to give them a boost.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is on the way, with an expected release date of April 8, 2022.

