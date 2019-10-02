Into the Garbage Chute Flyboys, the Annual io9 Halloween Costume Show Is Back

Just one of many, MANY excellent costumes from last year’s show! Photo : AmandaGiesel

Friends, it’s October. The nights are drawing in. A chill wind haunts the air (well, in some places. Thanks, climate change!). Gourds have taken their place on store shelves. It also means that the spookiest of seasons is upon us! And what better way to frighten up a storm than by taking part in io9's yearly costume show?

As in past years, we’re kicking off at the very start of October, asking you to share with us what you, your family, or even your beloved pets are adorning for Halloween 2019. So maybe you’ve only just started planning, maybe you’re already in the process of grabbing some ghoulish haberdashery, or hell, maybe you’re even wildly prepared and already have a costume sorted for the entire season of pre-Halloween parties. Or maybe you made a cosplay for a summer convention and are just using that for Halloween, we won’t judge. But wherever you’re at in the process, we want to see what you’ve got in the works—and maybe you’ll inspire some of your fellow io9ers to get crafting their own costumes to take part, too!

And if you haven’t started quite yet, there’s good news: every Thursday up to and including the big day itself, October 31st, we’ll be running weekly check-in posts highlighting submissions so far to keep you inspired—or give you a place to share your costume if you’re not quite done yet. On Halloween, we’ll round up every shared costume to feature here on io9 and on our social feeds, in celebration of your collective awesomeness!

If you need some inspiration to get started, be sure to check out the links below to previous Costume Shows, but otherwise, get sharing in the comments section! And don’t forget, as always: Please post pictures of yourself (and only yourself), and tell us who you are, what you’re dressed as, and a little bit about how you put your costume together.

