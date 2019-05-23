Image: Hulu

By now, horror fans know the drill: Each month brings a new installment of Hulu and Blumhouse’s holiday-themed horror series, Into the Dark. For June, it’s Father’s Day, and They Come Knocking looks to offer an excellent argument against ever camping in the isolated desert, especially if you see a bunch of “missing” posters hanging around the last outpost of civilization.



They Come Knocking, which stars Clayne Crawford, Josephine Langford, and Robyn Lively (yes, of Teen Witch fame!), and is directed by Adam Mason (who also did Into the Dark’s April Fool’s Day episode), premieres June 7 on Hulu.

