Another month is upon us, and with it, another holiday—and another entry in Hulu and Blumhouse’s Into the Dark horror series. This month, Independence Day gets its due with “Culture Shock,” a tale told in both English and Spanish, in which a young pregnant woman who enters the country illegally wakes up in a malevolently wholesome version of America.



There are some Twilight Zone vibes afoot for sure, and some of those patriotic neighbors look like they wouldn’t be out of place in the faux-friendly hellscape of Get Out. “Culture Shock,” directed and co-written by Gigi Saul Guerrero, stars Martha Higareda (Altered Carbon, Queen of the South), Shawn Ashmore (X-Men: Days of Future Past), and horror icon Barbara Crampton (You’re Next, Re-Animator, Chopping Mall). It hits Hulu, appropriately enough, on July 4.

