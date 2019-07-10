Inside the Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Kashyyyk's Giant Spiders Are More Horrifying Than Ever

One of the more surprising reveals of our first real look at EA and Respawn’s Jedi: Fallen Order earlier this summer was that the game’s hero, former Padawan Cal Kestis, would be slicing up more than Imperial troopers on his adventures. O n the Wookiee homeworld, at least, he’d be going up against a monster from Star Wars’ past.



The Wyyyschokks were, in fact, an element of Kashyyyk’s wild and weird biosphere in the old Star Wars canon, first mentioned in Brian Dayley’s Han Solo and the Lost Legacy, but Jedi: Fallen Order will mark their debut within Disney and Lucasfilm’s rebooted canon. And now, thanks to io9's exclusive look inside The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you can see how Respawn transformed the Wyyyschokk for the game’s realistic aesthetic while keeping a few visual callbacks to their look in the old Expanded universe.

Pick your bug poison. Image : Dark Horse, Lucasfilm, and Respawn

Turns out, what you get is a petrifying as hell giant spider that makes for good video game jump scares. Thanks for that, Respawn.



Cal stands ready to light the spark in the full cover art for The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Image : Dark Horse

Being published by Dark Horse next month, The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will take a deep dive into the Rise-of-the-Empire galaxy EA and Respawn’s latest Star Wars game is set in. Delivering insight from the art teams that helped develop the planets, creatures, and characters gamers will encounter as Cal goes on his journey to restore the spark of the Jedi to the galaxy, the 240-page book is jam packed with not just art , but also commentary from the team that helped bring the game to life.



It’s not all giant creepy spiders with names that will take longer for you to figure out how to pronounce than it will for them to devour poor Cal, though. io9 has got another exclusive look inside the book you can check out below, showcasing Bracca, a junkyard planet where scrappers pick apart old Republic military tech like cruisers and AT-TEs, no longer needed in a galaxy where the Republic has given way to a new Galactic Empire.

The last scraps of the old Republic still linger. Image : Dark Horse, Lucasfilm, and Respawn

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order hits Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 15. Meanwhile, Dark Horse’s The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, will release shortly after on November 19 for $40.



