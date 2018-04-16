Image: Freddie E. Williams II (DC Comics)

Injustice is already one of DC’s most delightfully loopy alternate universes. Now, it’s going to get even better with a new crossover series that mashes that world up with the Masters of the Universe.



Spinning out of the stellar Injustice digital comic series—filling in the gaps in the stories before and between Netherrealm Studio’s excellent DC fighting games—Injustice vs. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe from Tim Seeley and Freddie E. Williams II will see He-Man and his friends head on over to the grim world of Injustice, where a bereaved and power-mad Superman rules the world with an iron fist.

The reason isn’t the typical crossover excuse of random portals opening up leading to chance encounters, but instead because Batman asks them to. Like, literally, the Injustice Batman is hopping around multiverses that aren’t even his own to find people willing to come and beat up his former friend-turned-dictator. Honestly, as fun as it will be to see He-Man transplanted into the grim world of Injustice, I kind of want a second spinoff to see which other universes Batman visited while trying to recruit freedom fighters against Superman. Did he ask his old crossover friends the Ninja Turtles? I mean, they did show up in Injustice 2 as DLC...



Alas, we’ll have to wait for that adventure. For now, Injustice vs. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #1 will hit shelves and digital storefronts on July 18.

Advertisement

[DC Comics]