Illustration: Nicola Scott

If you’ve never heard of Ingrid Michaelson, she’s a pretty fantastic indie pop folk artist. Her newest album is a long tribute to Stranger Things, and the newest video released for the project is lush.

Each song on her new album, Stranger Songs, is a riff on an idea, a theme, or a reference from Stranger Things. Less of a direct translation into song and more of a thematic constellation, an idea tree of an album. Her newest, “Pretty”, is a meditation on feminine power and defiance. The song is accompanied by a lyric video illustrated by artist Nicola Scott, who has worked on books like Birds of Prey, Teen Titans, and Wonder Woman. Scott told Nerdist that the song “isn’t about a story, but more about a girl and an attitude.”

It feels very Eleven, as Nerdist also points out, her aging into her power and her femininity at the same time. And more than that, it’s just a gorgeous, fun little video, with fantastic art and some catchy music.



Stranger Things premieres its third season on Netflix on July 4th.



[h/t Nerdist]



