Immediately after seeing Avengers: Infinity War, if you could talk to just one actor, you would probably choose Zoe Saldana. As Gamora, daughter of Thanos, the Guardian of the Galaxy plays a key role in the film—and, luckily for us, someone did talk to her about it.

To start, the LA Times asked Saldana when she found out that Thanos, her adoptive father, was going to have to kill her to secure the Soul Stone.



I learned very early on. The producers called me and they told me. And of course there’s a shock to your system. I’m so grateful, this run has been amazing, but you’re so not even ready for that. But then once some of the things were discussed, I understood that it just makes sense. In order for you to understand the degree of evil that lies within the core of Thanos, you have to circle in on his own children. So I completely understood. I loved being a part of this unforgettable journey.

She also discussed Gamora’s other big moment: The one where she begs Peter Quill to kill her. Saldana believes Gamora fully intended for Peter to kill her, and is grateful that that relationship is further explored in the film and becomes such a driving force in the plot.

I love the fact that James Gunn has always protected Gamora and Quill’s relationship. But I thought it was really wonderful for audiences to see that the show that they put on is not really what happens behind closed doors. That they really love each other, that they really listen to each other. That he actually is capable of making a promise and keeping it.

As for the biggest questions of all (will Gamora come back to life, or even appear in Avengers 4?) Saldana wouldn’t say. She did, however, make it seem like her time in the MCU was over.

I‘m so happy that I got to play a part in the Marvel Universe, and I also got to play a character that—it has been brought to my attention—is seen as a great role model for young women. And also for young boys. I live for that, that’s why I do what I do. So I guess I’m going to cry all the way to Avatar, you know?

For more from Saldana—including her excitement at having a star of The Goonies play her on-screen father, as well as her opinions on James Cameron’s Avengers shade—head to the LA Times link below.

