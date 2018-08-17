Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

As hyper-realistic as modern video game graphics look, the blocky, pixelated aesthetic of the 16-bit era still has a certain charm. And as animator John Stratman demonstrates with his video game de-make of Avengers: Infinity War, all those superheroes working together would have made for a fantastic side-scrolling adventure.

The first half of this video features Stratman’s wonderful 16-bit treatment of this summer’s biggest blockbuster, but the second half compares it side-by-side to the actual film so you can see how true it is to the original—save for the incredibly limited color palette he had to work with.

Twenty-seven years ago this game would have been a must-have for your console, and knowing that Thanos inevitably wins in the end, and that half of your characters would be wiped out with a finger snap, would have been another great reason to buy a Game Genie to cheat and tip the odds back in your favor.

[h/t Tastefully Offensive]