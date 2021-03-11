Infinity Train Will End With Its Fourth Season After All

Welcome aboard, newcomers! Screenshot : HBO Max

Long after perhaps many fans had assumed it, given the show’s uncertain future after its third season, it’s now official: the recently revealed fourth season of the beloved sci-fi anthology series will be its last.



Advertisement

Entertainment Weekly dropped the news, alongside a brand new trailer for the final season, which reveals that Book 4 will switch protagonists once again to two new passengers on the titular train. Ryan and Min, young friends who bonded over a love of music (and a dream to turn that love into a career together), find themselves thrust onto the mysterious Infinity Train with the same number branded onto their hands. But aside from navigating the perils of the train and the ticking countdown emblazoned on their hands, it seems like the duo are going to have to work out some stuff if they want to make it back home in one piece.

“I’m so thankful to the crew of Infinity Train for helping make it what it became and to the fans for their incredible support over the years,” Dennis said in a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly. “While Book 4 is the end of the line, I’ll always be grateful and never forget that this series has meant so much to so many people.”

Dennis had previously told io9 that Infinity Train’s future was in doubt after its third season concluded, urging fans to stream the series as it transitioned from its original home on Cartoon Network (where it developed out of a viral-hit pilot pitch for the network in 2017) to Warner’s streaming platform HBO Max. The s eason f our announcement last month seemed to be a sign that there’d been enough interest, but now we know that in actuality, it got fans a chance to give the show one last farewell.

Infinity Train’s final season will begin streaming on HBO Max starting April 15.

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here to browse The Best Amazon Deals of the Day Save big on laptops, tablets, outdoor furnishings, everyday household items, and more!

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.