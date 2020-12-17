It’s witchcraft, and I’ve got no defense for it. Screenshot : Shudder

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

When the man who raised him falls critically ill, a father gathers his family for a road trip back to the rural orphanage where he grew up. But not everyone who once worked there is benevolent— a nd now the place itself is lashing back. With a title like The Queen of Black Magic, did you expect anything less?



Advertisement

The Shudder Original —from a pair of Indonesian horror heavyweights, s creenwriter Joko Anwar (Impetigore) and director Kimo Stamboel (Headshot)—just shared its unsettling trailer today.

The Queen of Black Magic looks like it’s got little bit of everything wrapped up in its family- vacation-from-hell plot : ghosts, awful secrets, violence against kids, swarms of insects, body horror, witchcraft (obviously ), and even what appears to be an homage to The Ring. In other words, a cornucopia of nightmare fodder. It hits Shudder on January 26.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.