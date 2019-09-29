In This Trailer for BBC's War of the Worlds, There's a Lot to Be Concerned About

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Oh, dear me, it’s the aliens.

That’s the vibe that BBC’s brief new trailer for its War of the Worlds miniseries gives, which features a star-studded cast of some of the United Kingdom’s best talent looking confused and vaguely put out by the possibility of monstrous invaders from beyond the stars wreaking terrible, terrible havoc in the Queen’s domain.

Watch Eleanor Tomlinson, Rafe Spall, and the delightful Robert Carlysle gawk at the unraveling horror in front of them while a very incorrect leader insists that there’s nothing to be concerned about. We know this story, sir. We know what’s going on. We know, and we’re scared.



Advertisement

The series, based on the classic HG Wells novel, is in development for the BBC and doesn’t yet have a firm release date.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.