In This Tense Short Film, an Isolated Man Chooses How Far He'll Go to Return Home

Beth Elderkin
Filed to:Short Films
Short Filmssci-fiJad Sleiman1460
#6 (Roy Farhat) looks over at his partner #12 (Elias Chamchoum) after receiving some devastating news.
Image: Jad Sleiman (Vimeo)

The few first weeks are easy. The next couple of months, maybe a bit harder. But after almost four years in space, under deep isolation as part of an experiment, you’d be willing to do anything to return home. In the Black Mirror-esque short film 1460, one man has to decide how far he’ll go to survive.

Jad Sleiman recently released his latest short film, 1460, co-written by Corrie Boustany, about two men who volunteered for a four-year mission to determine the effects of long-term isolation in deep space. The pair are on their final week of the mission and things are looking bright—until #6 (Roy Farhat) secretly learns that only one of them gets to actually go home. Desperate to return to his family, #6 tries to figure out how to make sure it’s him and not #12 (Elias Chamchoum).

You can check out the short film below.

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

