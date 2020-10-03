Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer FrenzyAnimation

In This Teaser, The Snoopy Show Looks Like a Delightful Return to TV For Charlie Brown and Crew

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:The Snoopy Show
The Snoopy ShowSnoopyPeanutsApple TVCharles Schulz
Save
Snoopy and Charlie Brown.
Snoopy and Charlie Brown.
Image: Apple TV
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

The return of Peanuts to television is a welcome reprieve in this wild world. And it’s especially a good one if you like Snoopy.

Advertisement

In a new teaser, Apple previews the upcoming Apple TV adaptation of the lauded Charles Schultz comic Peanuts, The Snoopy Show. Starring the silent but craft little dog of Charlie Brown, this looks like a return to form for the Peanuts crew, who have been off of television for quite a while now. If nothing else, this trailer gets the vibe right.

It’s not entirely clear if a show focused on Snoopy is precisely the right way to bring Peanuts back to TV—after all, the point of the strip is generally more to do with the melancholy comedy of life as told through the mishaps facing a small, questionably balding child—but it’s easy to see why it’s an appealing one. Snoopy is fun, Woodstock is fun, and we can maybe have some of that melancholy around the edges.

Advertisement

The Snoopy Show hits Apple TV this February.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
1STPlayer Ultra Quiet 3-Pack RGB Case Fans W/ Remote
1STPlayer Ultra Quiet 3-Pack RGB Case Fans W/ Remote
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

This Is What Happens When Science and Compassion Become Disposable

Here Are a Bunch of Pictures of Donald Trump Taking the Pandemic Seriously

Just Buy a Dang Smartwatch

Please Don't Put Your Babies in These Halloween Costumes

DISCUSSION