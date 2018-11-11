Illustration: Tillie Walden

Honestly? It’s okay to want to be alone.

That’s the simple message behind “Alive”, short comic by Eisner-award-winning cartoonist Tillie Walden. The comic, shared initially on Twitter, mixes good ol’ introverted sentiment with the silent isolation of space. Often, space and its loneliness is framed as a vector for a character to lose their mind, or worse, but here it’s framed like the comfort of a lonely, warm apartment: peaceful, solitary, full of nothing but the self.



Here’s the comic, which Tillie Walden was generous enough to give us permission to share here:

Check out Walden’s website here. And if you’re having a nice, quiet day, spend a second thinking about how lovely that is.

